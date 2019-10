GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you saw a lot of people wearing orange around Guilford County Schools today, it's not a coincidence. Students and staff were encouraged to wear orange for Unity Day. The national day was created in 2011 as a way for people to show unity with people who've been bullied.

Students at Smith High School signed pledges against bullying. Brightwood Elementary 5th graders role played to younger students.