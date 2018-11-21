GREENSBORO, NC -- Thanksgiving: a day to count your blessings, spend time with family, watch some football and, oh yeah, eat. When you think of this holiday most think of the Thanksgiving feast with a nice piece of turkey, some stuffing, pumpkin pie and you can't forget grandma's sweet potato casserole. But the Calorie Control Council (yes, that's a real thing) says the average American eats anywhere from 3,000 to 4,5000 calories on Thanksgiving.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner went to Workout Anytime to get some advice from their trainers on how to work off that feast. Here's a look at some of the exercises you'll need to do to balance out that meal.

Turkey (177 calories) - 18 sets of 20 pushups

Cranberry Sauce (408 calories) - Stairmaster for 20 minutes

Green Bean Casserole (230 calories) - Dance for 1 hour

Sweet Potatoes (206 calories) - Spin for 18 minutes

Mashed Potatoes (237 calories) - 60 sets of 10 burpees (enjoy!)

Dressing/Stuffing (350 calories) - Run up stairs for 10 minutes

Dinner Roll (210 calories) - Play flag football for 20 minutes

Glass of Red Wine (150 calories) - Walk for 35 minutes

Pumpkin Pie (411 calories) - Run a 5K (or 35 minutes with a 10 minute mile pace)

(Calories based off one serving)

Of course, Thanksgiving is a day to indulge so don't worry about counting calories as much as you count your blessings. Just like one day of eating healthy won't get you to your fitness goal, one day of treating yourself won't ruin it.

