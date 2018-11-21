Knoxville — The Tennessee men's basketball team is off to the Big Apple for the NIT Season Tip-off Tournament, but the team took a break from the court this weekend for a life-changing moment for two of them.

Players Kyle Alexander and Jordan Bowden took a big step in their Christian faith as their teammates watched.

Grant Williams shared the video on Instagram, saying "two of my brothers were baptized and took a step closer to the Lord. This Vol family is something I cherish and we’re just getting started."

Man what a day, Soccer advances to the elite 8, thanksgiving team dinner, then two of my brothers were baptized and took a step closer to the lord. This Vol family is something i cherish and we’re just getting started. S/O @kylejamal4 and @jordybow3

Alexander posted about the special moment as well, writing "God you're Good."

11.18.18 🙏🏾 Thank you @millertim and @insidethewalk for this special night. • God You’re Good ❤️

Coach Rick Barnes has always expressed how important his faith is to him, and he said he was very thankful for that special moment.

In his press conference on Monday, he said that hat happened with Kyle Alexander and Jordan Bowden being baptized was far more important than any win we've ever had.

The No. 5 Volunteers are off to a great start in a season with very high expectations. Tennessee will play Louisville in the tourney on Wednesday at 5 p.m. They'll play Kansas or Marquette on Friday.

