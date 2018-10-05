The suspected Golden State Killer is facing four counts of murder in Santa Barbara County.

The Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley charged Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, Thursday with the first-degree murders of Cheri Domingo, Gregory Sanchez, Robert Offerman and Debra Manning.

DeAngelo also faces special circumstances for multiple murders, the alleged use of firearms, murder during commission of rape, murder during commission of burglary and a serious/violent/registerable sex offense felony, according to Santa Barbara County court documents.

He could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted on any of the murders.

On Dec. 30, 1979, the Golden State Killer-- also known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker -- allegedly broke into Offerman's condominium in Goleta, a city just south of Santa Barbara, and allegedly shot him and his girlfriend, Debra Alexandria Manning.

DeAngelo also allegedly killed Domingo and her long-time on-and-off boyfriend, Sanchez, on July 27, 1981, after breaking into Domingo's home.

The Golden State Killer is suspected of committing at least 12 murders and more than 50 rapes during the 1970s and 1980s from Northern to Southern California. The armed and masked prowler sneaked in through windows at night and surprised sleeping victims who ranged in age from 13 to 41.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was arrested at his home in late April after DNA linked him to crimes attributed to the Golden State Killer. He initially was charged with eight counts of murder and could face dozens more charges, authorities said.

He is currently behind bars at the Sacramento County jail.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Golden State Killer & East Area Rapist case

Photos: Accused Golden State Killer Arraigned Joseph DeAngelo is taken on a wheel chair into the courtroom to be arraigned on two counts of murder April 27, 2018, in Sacramento, California. DeAngelo is accused of being the 'Golden State Killer.' (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 08 Joseph DeAngelo is taken on a wheel chair into the courtroom to be arraigned on two counts of murder April 27, 2018, in Sacramento, California. DeAngelo is accused of being the 'Golden State Killer.' (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP/Getty Images) 01 / 08

© 2018 KXTV