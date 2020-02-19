GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gold's gym says it's celebrating the leap day with a free day of gym access for everyone.

The gym chain says on February 29th, the extra day we get once every leap year, they will allow non-members to get free workouts.

The offer is only limited to people 18 and older.

Guests would simply check-in at their nearest Gold's Gym to work out for free. You can find the nearest one by clicking here.

