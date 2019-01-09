GRAHAM, N.C. — Alamance County deputies arrested a woman for neglect of her adult Autistic son Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found a 21 year old man was locked out of the house he shared with 63 year old Rita Walker.

Deputies knocked on Walker's door for 45 minutes before she responded, appearing to be visibly impaired.

Deputies called the Special Victims Unit along with Alamance County Department of Social Services. D.S.S. took custody of the Autistic man.

Walker is charged with felony neglect of of a disabled person and resisting a public officer. She is in the Alamance County Jail on a $25,500 bond.