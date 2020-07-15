Grants available for businesses damaged after May protests

The City of Greensboro approved $250,000 to help businesses pay for repairs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The nights of May 30th and 31st turned violent in Greensboro after vandals broke into businesses and damaged property. Greensboro police estimate more than 100 businesses were robbed or vandalized that weekend.

Now, the city wants to help those businesses pay for repairs and damages. A new grant program will award anywhere from $100 to $3,000. Downtown Greensboro Incorporated is managing the new program. President Zack Metheny says the help is coming at a critical time.

"The coronavirus has been so detrimental to businesses and restaurants around the city, around the world, so having the vandalism that weekend just added so much more on the stress of these business owners to survive," Metheny said.

Businesses can apply for a grant online. They hope to have the money distributed by the end of July.