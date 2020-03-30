GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schools moved online. Jobs eliminated or transitioned remotely. Stay-at-home orders sweeping the state. Life under the constant threat of coronavirus looks very different than just one month ago.

A new normal is settling in for families in Greensboro, and WFMY spoke with three mothers who shared their concerns, challenges, and hopes for the future.

'The first week was kind of panic'

Sharita Richardson lives in Greensboro with her four daughters. Two of them are in the midst of major life transitions while the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the nation: One is a college senior at North Carolina A&T State University and another is a senior at Grimsley High School.

When the initial news hit that schools would be canceled or moved online, Richardson said she was actually looking forward to it.

"At first when you find out the kids are going to be out of school, it was exciting, because we are a big family and we are very busy and are in different places. So it was nice initially for us to be able to come together and spend more time together, have more family time, have all the girls under one roof," said Richardson.

But as the seriousness of the situation sunk in, Richardson realized that the COVID-19 pandemic would create unforseen complications for her family's future, not to mention the threat of becoming sick.

"The first week was kind of panic, we didn't know what was happening, it was so fast," said Richardson.

Her high school daughter now faces a canceled prom and the likelihood of a canceled graduation ceremony. She also has to decide where to attend college without being able to visit the campuses, given that many have shut down.

"Make this decision sight unseen. Virtual tours, doing a lot of research online, yeah it cut all that part out," said Richardson.

Her college senior daughter is also considering adding an extra semester to her college career, so she can participate in commencement celebrations and boost her resume before applying to law school.

"My college senior who will be my first to graduate from college... the final word that they would not be having a commencement, that was very disappointing," said Richardson.

To help create a support group, Richardson founded a Facebook group called "Class Quarantined (Guilford County)." So far, she and other Guilford County parents have begun sharing photos of their children who are seniors in high school or college as a way to virtually celebrate their accomplishments.

"I was sitting there thinking I'm not the only one in this situation, there are thousands of families in our area and around the world, country faced with some of the challenges I am," said Richardson.

She hopes the group will be able to hold events like a virtual prom.

'I am more than happy to give whatever I can'

Suchitra Shenoy-Packer and her family live in Greensboro. Her two daughters are ages four and six.

Shenoy-Packer said her family has been adjusting well to life under the threat of COVID-19, all things considered, but she saw that many other families were struggling to find food or supplies.

"Even before the pandemic, even before this whole hoarding business started, I had stocked up, because that's what I do. I go to the Indian store every once in a while. When I go, I do buy my rice, and I've got this huge 20 pound bag, so I had more than enough to feed my family for 6 months," said Shenoy-Packer.

After seeing a social media post, Shenoy-Packer became inspired to pack bags full of rice and toilet paper into a box at the end of her driveway. She is allowing anyone to stop by and take home as much as they would like -- no questions asked.

"I have more than enough to share. I had enough toilet paper, and I just could see the desperation in some people's notes, messages -- people desperate for even just one roll. I thought... I am more than happy to give whatever I can," said Shenoy-Packer.

She said it is uplifting to see others sharing too.

"I think, that is so immensely amazing of Greenboro and the triad community coming together to help each other out," said Richardson.

'Complete chaos all the way around'

Shakirra Staton lives in Greensboro. Her family includes her four children, one who is a senior at Western Guilford High School.

Staton worries her son, who has already signed to play football at St. Andrews University next semester, might be unable to keep up with high school courses now that they have transitioned online.

She wants answers about whether graduation is canceled too.

"As a parent, what do I do? He's already signed to go to college. We've already signed our acceptance letter. I don't want the epidemic of what's going on in the world to stop him from his future goal," said Richardson.

"My son is a good kid but he's not one of those kids that can learn through the internet or virtually, and it's just been really hard," Richardson added.

The Greensboro mother hopes that she will at least be able to create memories with her son.

"I was scheduled to pick up his cap and gown things from the school on March 20, but when everything happened, that put that at a halt, so like now, I don't even have my cap and gown supplies, like I can't take the pictures for memories that I want. it's a lot," said Richardson.

She says the future is uncertain, and living under the spread of COVID-19 has been difficult.

"It's been a trying time, it's been complete chaos all the way around," said Richardson.