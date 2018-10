GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Duke Energy crews continue to work hard to restore power across the Triad, but many are still in the dark.

Amber Patton, a mother of two, has been living without power for more than 72 hours now. Her and her neighbors in Northwest Greensboro are all waiting for it to be restored.

"Not having a refrigerator or ability to cook has been really difficult for them. You know, having a cooler only goes so far and being able to reach in and grab something quickly with, you know, fear of everything spoiling has been pretty difficult," said Patton.

What's been most challenging for the Greensboro mom is making sure the breast milk she's pumping doesn't spoil.

"My brother has a plug-in electric vehicle and so he's been coming over and allowing us to plug in the deep freezer into his car, so the car can serve as a generator to power the deep freezer so the breast milk doesn't defrost," said Patton.

While crews are working hard to restore power, each day without it is impacting Patton's wallet.

"Internet has been really hard to be without. I work remotely and so I work from home and I've not been able to work," said Patton.

To say the least, she's ready to be out of the dark and back to normal life.

