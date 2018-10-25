The holiday shopping season is about to start. Folks will head to stores around the triad to buy gifts for family and friends, and maybe a little something for yourself. But while you shop, the Greensboro Urban Ministry, wants you to consider a different gift, one for your community.

The Greensboro Urban Ministry makes the "Honor Card" every year. They've been doing this since 1988. In that time, they've raised $7 million dollars for North Carolinians struggling with food and shelter.

It's a simple gesture. Buy a card for $5 or more (it's up to you), and the money goes to families in need. This year's theme is "Almost Home".

You can get one at several places around Greensboro:

Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Boulevard.

305 West Gate City Boulevard. Barnes & Noble Booksellers , Friendly Center.

, Friendly Center. Brown-Gardiner Drug Store , 2101 N. Elm Street.

, 2101 N. Elm Street. Dan Boswell's Spectrum Salon , 305 State Street.

, 305 State Street. Fleet Plummer , 2437 Battleground Avenue.

, 2437 Battleground Avenue. Just Be , 352 South Elm Street.

, 352 South Elm Street. Leon's Style Salons , 409 Tate Street & The Friendly Center.

, 409 Tate Street & The Friendly Center. Looks Salon , 603-B Milner Drive.

, 603-B Milner Drive. My Friend Kate , 1564 Highwoods Boulevard.

, 1564 Highwoods Boulevard. Replacements LTD, 1089 Knox Road, McLeansville.

1089 Knox Road, McLeansville. Sacred Garden Bookstore , 215 West Fisher Avenue.

, 215 West Fisher Avenue. Scissor Talk , 2823-H Spring Garden Street.

, 2823-H Spring Garden Street. Scuppernong Books , 304 South Elm Street.

, 304 South Elm Street. Sweet Tea Studio & Boutique , 1818 Pembroke Road.

, 1818 Pembroke Road. The Art Shop , 3900 West Market Street.

, 3900 West Market Street. The Club at Green Valley, 1909 Lendew Street.

1909 Lendew Street. The Extra Ingredient, Friendly Center.

*Also available at various churches around Greensboro.

