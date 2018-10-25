The holiday shopping season is about to start. Folks will head to stores around the triad to buy gifts for family and friends, and maybe a little something for yourself. But while you shop, the Greensboro Urban Ministry, wants you to consider a different gift, one for your community.
The Greensboro Urban Ministry makes the "Honor Card" every year. They've been doing this since 1988. In that time, they've raised $7 million dollars for North Carolinians struggling with food and shelter.
It's a simple gesture. Buy a card for $5 or more (it's up to you), and the money goes to families in need. This year's theme is "Almost Home".
You can get one at several places around Greensboro:
- Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Boulevard.
- Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Friendly Center.
- Brown-Gardiner Drug Store, 2101 N. Elm Street.
- Dan Boswell's Spectrum Salon, 305 State Street.
- Fleet Plummer, 2437 Battleground Avenue.
- Just Be, 352 South Elm Street.
- Leon's Style Salons, 409 Tate Street & The Friendly Center.
- Looks Salon, 603-B Milner Drive.
- My Friend Kate, 1564 Highwoods Boulevard.
- Replacements LTD, 1089 Knox Road, McLeansville.
- Sacred Garden Bookstore, 215 West Fisher Avenue.
- Scissor Talk, 2823-H Spring Garden Street.
- Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm Street.
- Sweet Tea Studio & Boutique, 1818 Pembroke Road.
- The Art Shop, 3900 West Market Street.
- The Club at Green Valley, 1909 Lendew Street.
- The Extra Ingredient, Friendly Center.
*Also available at various churches around Greensboro.