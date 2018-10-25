The holiday shopping season is about to start. Folks will head to stores around the triad to buy gifts for family and friends, and maybe a little something for yourself. But while you shop, the Greensboro Urban Ministry, wants you to consider a different gift, one for your community.

honor card pic 2_1540499591031.jpg.jpg

The Greensboro Urban Ministry makes the "Honor Card" every year. They've been doing this since 1988. In that time, they've raised $7 million dollars for North Carolinians struggling with food and shelter.

It's a simple gesture. Buy a card for $5 or more (it's up to you), and the money goes to families in need. This year's theme is "Almost Home".

honor card pic 3_1540499594740.jpg.jpg

You can get one at several places around Greensboro:

  • Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Boulevard.
  • Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Friendly Center.
  • Brown-Gardiner Drug Store, 2101 N. Elm Street.
  • Dan Boswell's Spectrum Salon, 305 State Street.
  • Fleet Plummer, 2437 Battleground Avenue.
  • Just Be, 352 South Elm Street.
  • Leon's Style Salons, 409 Tate Street & The Friendly Center.
  • Looks Salon, 603-B Milner Drive.
  • My Friend Kate, 1564 Highwoods Boulevard.
  • Replacements LTD, 1089 Knox Road, McLeansville.
  • Sacred Garden Bookstore, 215 West Fisher Avenue.
  • Scissor Talk, 2823-H Spring Garden Street.
  • Scuppernong Books, 304 South Elm Street.
  • Sweet Tea Studio & Boutique, 1818 Pembroke Road.
  • The Art Shop, 3900 West Market Street.
  • The Club at Green Valley, 1909 Lendew Street.
  • The Extra Ingredient, Friendly Center.

*Also available at various churches around Greensboro.

© 2018 WFMY