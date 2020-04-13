GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman who was among a number of people in Guilford County diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is speaking out about her battle.

Christine McLaurin said she is on the mend now but has a warning for her fellow Triad neighbors.

"Think about others, if you don't care about you that's fine don't care about yourself, but care about your mom and your siblings and your kids or anybody else who can get it," said the mom who had been quarantined in her bedroom for the past two weeks.

McLaurin who is in her late 30s said her doctors have always considered her to be a healthy adult. But sometime in early to mid-March, she started getting abnormally prolonged flu-like symptoms.

Unknown to her at the time it was something much severe and that's why she's urging people to take precautions.

"Because there are people that are walking around not showing symptoms but have the virus," said McLaurin who believed she had been asymptomatic with coronavirus for weeks before getting visibly sick.

"That's when I started breaking out the first time in a fever, was March 17 and then from there I have been sick the whole entire time," she added.

She went to the doctor but her flu tests came back negative.

When her 73-year-old mother passed out and was rushed to the hospital after exhibiting similar symptoms, McLaurin she decided it was time to test for COVID-19.

"I got this phone calling to say oh by the way you have COVID-19 and it scared me," said McLaurin of her March 30th result confirming she had contracted coronavirus.

McLaurin said she was scared by the result because she was initially told she didn't meet the criteria. However, she said she was persistent and that it was when she mentioned her travel to Orlando and South Carolina more than two weeks before that her case raised an eyebrow and a test was administered.

"I was almost a positive case turned away without being tested and they were about to get me up out of that chair and I said wait a minute now, I know my body, these are not some normal symptoms I'm having," said McLaurin.

McLaurin's mother and son were not tested but because they had already shown symptoms, and she herself had tested positive, doctors advised them to all be quarantined at home, monitor their symptoms and contact them if they got worse.

McLaurin said she feared many more are just like her, folks who may have the virus, but not know it because they don't feel sick yet or may have slight symptoms.

"If you feel like you have the symptoms, whether you've got the diagnosis or not, stay at home, because there are people out there that cannot, and not by choice, and so (for them) to get the COVID-19 from you or from somebody else is really inconsiderate at this point," admonished McLaurin.

Experts advise talking to your physician if you are not feeling well or feel abnormal. They advise continued safe hygiene practices, social distancing, as well as adhere to the stay-at-home orders and wear a mask or some type of face covering if you must leave the home for essential matters.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

