GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County students received the gift of music today. National Pawn donated more than 100 musical instruments to Allen Middle School in Greensboro including saxophones, trumpets and drums.

The company, which is based in Durham, also gave the school $2,000.

The company's mission is to help school music programs across North Carolina.

Jackson Middle School In Greensboro Gets More Than 100 Musical Instruments And $2,000 Check

School System Receives $10,000 Donation For Music And Arts Program

$44K in Guilford County School Lunch Debt Wiped Out Thanks to Anonymous Donors