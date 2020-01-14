GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’re looking for a new opportunity, then Greensboro Parks and Recreation may be the fit for you!

The group took to a Facebook post announcing positions that are currently available, Monday.

“Now hiring for summer 2020! Parks & Recreation has openings for 25 jobs – starting at 13.50 per hour. Work at our pools, lakes, gardens, active adults center, summer day camps and more,” the post read.

Those interested can apply to work as a cashier, lifeguard, swimming pool manager, maintenance worker, exercise instructor, inclusion counselor and more.

Available positions vary from full-time work to temporary employment.

A list of available jobs is posted on the city’s job site.

