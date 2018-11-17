BURLINGTON, N.C.-- Friends, family, and colleagues are saying their final goodbyes to Greensboro Police Officer Jared Franks.

The 24-year-old was died while responding to a robbery call last Saturday. Friday, hundreds shared their condolences at a visitation in Burlington.

"He was known in his community as a hard worker. He cared about the people that he worked with. He cared about the community that he had the opportunity to police," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said.

Jared Franks made the ultimate sacrifice.

"[He was] just an incredible symbol example of what a police officer should be in our community." Chief Scott said.

Chief Scott said the department received an outpouring of supports from people and police departments all across the country.

"You know we talk about law enforcement and public safety being a big family and this is when it's important to us, when we mourn together." Chief Scott said.

Officer Franks' funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Lamb's Chapel Airport Campus in Burlington.

Chief Scott expects 2,000 people to be there with police departments from up and down to east coast represented.

