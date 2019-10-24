GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you, or your kids interested in a career in criminal justice?

The Greensboro Police Department's Explorer Program might be the perfect fit for you.

Its mission is to offer young adults, ages 14-20, a jump start on their passions through training.

GPD says students don't even have to be interested in going into Law Enforcement to join!

Greensboro Police Explorer Program, Training For Students

The program is open to any student who wants to learn about leadership and decision-making.

"Our goal is not to make future officers, but to mentor future leaders to be their best in whatever profession they choose," A GPD spokesperson said.

The Open House for the program is November 12, at 100 E. Police Plaza from 6-8 p.m.



