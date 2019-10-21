GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot Sunday night in Greensboro in the 1600 block of 16th St., according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 6:50 p.m., police responded to reports of an aggravated assault. When officers arrived, they found a woman shot and injured. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers began to investigate and learned that another person had been shot and then taken by car to a local hospital for treatment.

Sunday night, at least six Greensboro Police vehicles and GPD Crime Scene Investigation were at an apartment complex at the intersection of 16th St. and Summit Ave. Investigators closed off the parking lot with crime scene tape and collected evidence.

Both victims are currently in stable condition, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.