Greensboro police investigating Sails Way shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to the incident at 9 Sails Way at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.

Police found one gunshot victim and they were transported to the hospital.

No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.