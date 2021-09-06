Greensboro police investigating Sails Way shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Officers responded to the incident at 9 Sails Way at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.
Police found one gunshot victim and they were transported to the hospital.
No suspect information was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
