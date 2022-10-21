x
Black bear hit, killed by car on Gatlinburg Bypass

The 220-pound female bear did not have any ear tags so the park does not have any record of her being a nuisance bear, according to officials.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a black bear was hit and killed by a car on Thursday around noon along the Gatlinburg Bypass. 

With an estimated 1,800 bears in the park, 11 bears are killed by motorists each year on average, according to GSMNP. 

Officials said this is a reminder for motorists to always be aware. More information on black bear safety in the park is available on the park's website.

