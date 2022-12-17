The GSMNP said rangers recovered the body of a 61-year-old from Knoxville near where he disappeared after water levels receded in the Little River overnight.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Update (12/19): The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said rangers recovered the body of a man who disappeared while kayaking near The Sinks on Friday.

According to the park, rangers recovered the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville after water levels receded in the Little River overnight.

On Friday, rangers responded to a call that Keaney had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface.

The park said high water levels over the past few days made recovery efforts difficult as rangers searched areas where it was safe to do so. Rangers said they found his body near where he was last seen.

Original Story:

Recovery efforts are underway in the Smoky Mountains after a 61-year-old man disappeared underwater while kayaking.

The National Park Service said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, it received a call that a man kayaking above the Sinks fell into the water and did not resurface.

NPS rangers, along with personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount County Special Operations Response Team, are on the scene searching for the kayaker.

NPS said the high water level from recent rain has complicated search efforts.

The Little River Road from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye was temporarily closed but it has recently reopened, according to the Smokies.

Little River Rd from Metcalf Bottoms to the Townsend Wye is now open. — Smokies Road Info (@SmokiesRoadsNPS) December 17, 2022