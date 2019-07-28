HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers are searching for a 58-year-old man near the Cataloochee Divide Trail in Haywood County, North Carolina. Haywood County has issued a silver alert.

The park said Kevin Mark Lynch was last seen at the Swag Resort along the boundary of the park at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. It said Lynch has mild dementia and may be confused about his location.

If you have seen Lynch or have any information, please contact the park’s Emergency Communications Center at 865-436-1230.

The park is also looking for people who may have been hiking on the Cataloochee Divide Trail after 3:00 p.m. yesterday or have any information regarding the individual after this time period.

Approximately 30 searchers from the National Park Service, Haywood County Search and Rescue and other partner organizations are in the area Sunday looking for Lynch both on and off the trail. He was not carrying any equipment at the time of his disappearance.

The park said the photo above was taken of Lynch on the day he was last seen. Lynch was wearing a brown colored shirt and hat.