GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services still wants you to find a furry friend if you're searching at this time.

The shelter is allowing pet meet-and-greets by appointment only. Families can meet dogs in the open air field or cats in the indoor room.

Families are allowed to meet more than one animal during their visit.

Guilford County Animal Services also stresses how important it is for pet owners to have a plan in place in case they get sick during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We really want to make sure that everyone in the community that owns pets has a plan in the event they were to get sick with coronavirus," says Jorge Ortega, director of Guilford County Animal Services.

If families need temporary care for their pet, the shelter will take them, but they are not accepting surrendered pets at this time.

If you'd like to help, you can donate food, treats, and other pet items.