GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — The January Guilford County Schools Employee of the Month pick was a no-brainer for the district.

A GCS spokesperson says not only is Drew Simpson an exceptional fourth grade teacher on a daily basis, he saved a student's life recently.

On December 2, a child started choking on food in the cafeteria of Gibsonville Elementary.

Simpson jumped into action. He is a trained first responder because of his additional coaching duties at Northeast High.

The district says Simpson performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food. The child began breathing again and the call to 911 was cancelled.

Principal Jessica Bohn nominated Simpson for Employee of the Month following that life-saving day, but emphasized that's not the only reason why.

“Mr. Simpson is also an excellent reading teacher who connects with his students and holds them to high expectations,” Bohn wrote in her nomination. “Not only that, but this teacher is a coach for Northeast High, serves as a male mentor and helps lead our positive behavior and classroom management efforts.”

Simpson received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $9,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005.

Simpson has 15 years of experience as a teacher.