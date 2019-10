HIGH POINT, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a missing man in High Point. Michael Giles Carden disappeared from 7106 Waterbury Drive in High Point. He was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve shirt, jeans, and a blue hat.

Deputies believe Carden may be driving his car. The vehicle is described as as a silver 2018 Lincoln MKX with North Carolina license plate: HAX5714.

Carden may be suffering from a cognitive impairment. If you see him, call 336-641-3356.