Winston-Salem Police say the gun dropped from Gary Cope's sweatshirt.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — No one was injured after a gun went off at Forsyth Hospital Friday night.

Winston-Salem Police say Gary Cope was visiting a patient there. Cope was on the 4th floor of the hospital with a gun concealed under his sweatshirt.

He lifted his sweatshirt and that's when the gun fell from his pocket. A single round hit the hospital floor, no one was hurt.