Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families

"Since this case was filed in 2014, the families' focus has been on preventing the next Sandy Hook. An important part of that goal has been showing banks and insurers that companies that sell assault weapons to civilians are fraught with financial risk. Financial institutions like JP Morgan and Franklin Square learned that lesson when Remington went bankrupt. Ironshore and James River, two of the four insurance companies that once did business with Remington, deserve credit for now realizing that promoting the use of AR-15s as weapons of war to civilians is indefensible. Insuring this kind of conduct is an unprofitable and untenable business model. It appears that the other two insurance companies involved -- Chubb and Swiss Re -- have yet to learn that lesson and continue to stand firmly behind dangerous marketing and against the families. The families will consider their next steps.”