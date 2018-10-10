If you tried and failed to get tickets for HAMILTON when they went on sale back in August, you still have a chance to catch one of the shows in uptown Charlotte.

A digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance at the Belk Theater and close at 9 a.m. the day before the show. A total of 40 tickets will be sold for each performance at $10 each.

For example, the first show is October 10. That means the digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on October 8 and close at 9 a.m. on October 9.

Announcing the #HAM4HAM digital lottery! 40 tickets for every performance of Hamilton at Belk Theater will be available for $10 each! The lottery opens at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, October 8 for tickets to the October 10 performance. For more details, visit: https://t.co/n5Jz75k41f — Blumenthal Performing Arts (@BlumenthalArts) October 1, 2018

You can enter the lottery by using the official HAMILTON app or clicking here. The full list of rules can be found on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website.

