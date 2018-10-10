If you tried and failed to get tickets for HAMILTON when they went on sale back in August, you still have a chance to catch one of the shows in uptown Charlotte.
►RELATED: 'Hamilton' tickets went on sale and Charlotte got really mad about the wait
A digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance at the Belk Theater and close at 9 a.m. the day before the show. A total of 40 tickets will be sold for each performance at $10 each.
For example, the first show is October 10. That means the digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on October 8 and close at 9 a.m. on October 9.
You can enter the lottery by using the official HAMILTON app or clicking here. The full list of rules can be found on the Blumenthal Performing Arts website.