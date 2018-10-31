From not wearing a Halloween costume to not saying "thank you", how do you handle these Halloween tricky situations? To avoid having no candy after a few kids take handfuls, give out 2 or 3 pieces each. If the child doesn't like the candy, you can tell them that maybe there brother or sister might like it. Or, you can take the pressure off the kid and tell them that they don't have to take the candy. Keep it light hearted, nice and make sure to smile.

If older kids come by, give them candy too. Let the teens enjoy being a kid while they can. The likelihood that a large number of teens is pretty small.

Sometimes you might have trick or treaters who aren't wearing costumes. Before you decide to not give them candy, think about this. Some families may not have the money to buy costumes. Or, some kids have sensory issues and the costumes feel stiff or scratchy.

If you don't hear "trick or treat" it might not be because some kids feel entitled. Some children, particularly young ones might have speech delays or may be shy. For children who you know speak fine, but don't want to say anything, you could say something like, "kids who say 'trick or treat' tend to get more candy.' Make sure you're being nice and playful.

