Happy Birthday, Smokey X!

The University of Tennessee is celebrating Smokey's 8th birthday today. The pup was born on February 21, 2012.

Smokey X's bloodline is quite unique and fitting of a VFL! The previous bloodline had descended from blueticks from South Carolina. Smokey X, however, is the first to be pure Tennessee born and bred when he made his UT mascot debut in 2013.

Celebrating UT's top dog: Smokey! Here's another shot of Smokey X when he was just 10 days old! Here's another shot of Smokey X when he was eight weeks old! Here's another shot of Smokey X testing out some UT Orange! Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Smokey traveling in style Smokey says he's thrilled to leave his fur cap and blanket behind in Tennessee. Smokey hangs out with the Pride of the Southland Band in Jacksonville. Smokey and WBIR reporter Steve Butera smile for the camera. Smokey says he was pretty calm during the eight-hour trip to Jacksonville because he was traveling in style with his handlers. Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey the dog, shares his blanket with Smokey the mascot Smokey watching the Vols beat Kentucky Smokey shares his blanket with his pal Mascots Smokey and UGA before the game College Football: Closeup of Tennessee mascot hound Smokey during game vs Auburn at Neyland Stadium. Knoxville, TN 11/9/2013 CREDIT: Pouya Dianat (Photo by Pouya Dianat /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X157196 TK1 R1 F54 ) Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Oct 5, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium. Georgia won in overtime 34 to 31. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Apr 20, 2013; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the first half of the spring Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the game against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 27-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Aug 31, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey runs in the end zone to celebrate the touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports Smokey, University of Tennessee's mascot In 1953, Smokey became UT's mascot after it entered the UT Pep Club's sponsored contest for a live mascot and won.

With it being so cold on his birthday, Smokey is probably wrapped up in his favorite orange blanket! UT said that blanket was passed down to him from Smokey IX.

According to UT, his favorite hobbies include running through the "T" and running into the end zones after a Tennessee touchdown.

Smokey has plenty to wag his tail about, particularly after his breed was chosen to become Tennessee's official state dog.

RELATED: Smokey celebrates bluetick's new status as Tennessee state dog