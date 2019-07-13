GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County serial robber strikes again according to Greensboro Police.

Officials say he's hit convenience stores and restaurants in High Point, Jamestown and Greensboro, and he basically does the same thing every time.

Friday afternoon's robbery at Great Stops in Greensboro off North Church Street marks the 11th time the suspect has gotten away with it, for now.

"As we were going on with our day some guy comes in and he distracts my other worker that I was working with and points out a cigar," Kionna Buckley said. She works at the Great Stops location that was robbed. "As she turned her back he came and snatched the register from her."

It happened in a flash.

"Just as quick as she turned her back it happened that fast," Buckley said in shock.

Buckley said her coworker tried to get the register back, but to no avail.

"It wasn’t just easy she tried to get it and pull it and pulling all the cords from the register and he still just got ahold of it."

HIS M.O.

- Strikes in broad daylight around Guilford County

- Distracts the store clerk/worker by asking for something behind the counter

- Clerk turns around, he reaches over, and grabs the entire register

- Doesn't present a weapon

- Runs out laughing or with smirk on his face

-Takes off in a getaway car with an unidentified female

But the getaway car has changed this time around.

Officials had been on the lookout for a dark blue beat up Lexus.

But in Friday's robbery, Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers post stated that he got away in a silver car.