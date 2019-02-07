CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After calling for help and directing firefighters to his location, a man has been freed from the rubble of a house explosion in Ballantyne and airlifted to the hospital, according to Charlotte Fire.

Crews responded to the scene of a 4-alarm house fire in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane near Ballantyne Country Club.

Several neighbors in the area felt an explosion at around the same time as the house fire. We're told shoppers at a nearby Publix thought a bomb went off.

PHOTOS: Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Medic Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion / Photo: Charlotte Fire Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: James Brierton Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million. Medic arrives at Ballantyne Country Club Ballantyne explosion Ballantyne explosion / Photo: American Red Cross Ballantyne explosion / Photo: American Red Cross Victim being taken to Medic helicopter after being freed from rubble

Charlotte Fire said they received reports that there were people inside the home at the time of the incident. Neighbors are being evaluated and evacuated from the area.

Several ambulances are on scene as well as a mass casualty bus. There is no word yet on the cause of the explosion or how many people are hurt.

Crews that responded to the scene "arrived at a pile of debris", according to Charlotte Fire. The department reports the home collapsed due to the fire.

More than 80 firefighters are on scene. Officials say crews are being provided with water and shade because temperatures are in the 90s.

RELATED: Firefighters braving the heat on the scene of Ballantyne home explosion

Two patients from surrounding homes were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. No firefighters have been hurt.

Piedmont Natural Gas said it was alerted about the explosion around 2:45 p.m. and immediately dispatched crews to turn off any active lines to the house and neighborhood.

North Carolina Utilities Commission said the house has Piedmont Natural Gas service but offered no additional details about a possible cause.

Neighbors told NBC Charlotte the address of the home is 11812 James Jack Lane. Property records show the 8,830 square foot home was built in 2004 and most recently purchased in June 2015 for $1.2 million.

“The whole house just shook, like, I can’t even describe it. It looked like the ceiling was snowing," a neighbor told NBC Charlotte.

RELATED: 'The whole house just shook. It was deafening' | Neighbors describe Ballantyne house explosion

“When I passed the front door, I saw my front door was blown open, and then as we progressed through the house, I saw that my walls were just cracked open, and the garage was just imploded, at which point, I just told the kids, 'We have to run out of here,'" she added.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC.COM