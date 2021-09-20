Head-on collision in Winston-Salem shuts down road for hours

Officers say William Bates was driving on Hanes Mall Boulevard when he crossed the center line. He crashed into Michael Sutton. Both drivers died at the scene.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Winston-Salem.

It happened at the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Old English Court Sunday.

Officers say 23-year-old William Bates was driving east on Hanes Mall Boulevard in a Honda Civic when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line.

Bates collided head on with another driver, 60-year-old Michael Sutton who was driving a Mercedes Benz.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bates had one passenger, Kezia Machorro.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hanes Mall Boulevard was closed for approximately 5 hours.