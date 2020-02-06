Volunteers clean up a vandalized downtown Greensboro

In times of trouble good people rise to help.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chrystal Black, Byron Gladden and Shattrina Smalls were just a few of many people who on a whim decided to heal their community Monday morning.

"We just called each other and put it on social media that we were going to help businesses repair damage to let them know we are here to help and we take care of our won." said Black.

Others saw the post and decided to help as well. The group went from February One all the way south on Elm Street cleaning as they went.

"Our narrative was to let those business owners know that we were there to show that we love our city and will work to get them back on their feet." said Smalls.

The group said that violence is not the answer but protesting is necessary.