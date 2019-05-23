GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died in Guilford County from the flu last week, according to the Guilford County Health Department. The person is under 18.

The death brings the total to 20 flu deaths this year in Guilford County.

Flu Prevention Tips from the CDC:

Avoid close contact.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick too.

Stay home when you are sick.

If possible, stay home from work, school, and errands when you are sick. This will help prevent spreading your illness to others.

Cover your mouth and nose.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. It may prevent those around you from getting sick. Flu and other serious respiratory illnesses, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), whooping cough, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), are spread by cough, sneezing, or unclean hands.

Clean your hands.

Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Handwashing: Clean Hands Save Lives

Tips on hand washing and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers

Tips on hand washing and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers It’s a SNAP Toolkit: Handwashing

Hand washing resources from the It’s A SNAP program, aimed at preventing school absenteeism by promoting clean hands. From the School Network for Absenteeism Prevention, a collaborative project of the CDC, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the American Cleaning Institute.

