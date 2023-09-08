x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

10 strokes in 1 day treated within hours at Triad hospital

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center said they experienced multiple code purples at the same time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ten stroke cases were treated Thursday within a matter of hours at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (FMC), which normally averages only four or fewer. 

At one point, the hospital experienced multiple code purples happening at the same time. 

Dr. Colin McDonald, stroke medical director at FMC, was working Thursday when it all went down and said the ability to handle that many strokes in one day, and several at one time, is a testament to many teams coming together to provide high-quality care. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Wastewater testing shows increase in covid-19

Before You Leave, Check This Out