10 strokes in 1 day treated within hours at Triad hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ten stroke cases were treated Thursday within a matter of hours at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (FMC), which normally averages only four or fewer.
At one point, the hospital experienced multiple code purples happening at the same time.
Dr. Colin McDonald, stroke medical director at FMC, was working Thursday when it all went down and said the ability to handle that many strokes in one day, and several at one time, is a testament to many teams coming together to provide high-quality care.
