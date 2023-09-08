10 strokes in 1 day treated within hours at Triad hospital

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center said they experienced multiple code purples at the same time.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ten stroke cases were treated Thursday within a matter of hours at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (FMC), which normally averages only four or fewer.

At one point, the hospital experienced multiple code purples happening at the same time.

Dr. Colin McDonald, stroke medical director at FMC, was working Thursday when it all went down and said the ability to handle that many strokes in one day, and several at one time, is a testament to many teams coming together to provide high-quality care.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.