GREENSBORO, N.C. — In today's 2 Your Well Being, we're talking about something that doctors say can make a huge difference in a child's life: breastfeeding!

It's world breast feeding week and Carrie Hillman, a nurse and lactation consultant at Women's Hospital joined Taheshah Moise and Chad Silber to share the benefits and and few tips.

She started with the health benefits of breastfeeding. She said a mother's milk is the most natural source of sustenance for a baby as a mother can provide the exact mix of nutrients that will be best for the child. Breast milk provides amazing benefits to both the child and the mom. For babies, benefits could include decreased asthma and allergies, it can decrease the baby's risk of diabetes, childhood cancers, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Breastfed babies are less likely to get sick and have a lower rate of illness as adults. For moms, it helps to lower their risk of breast and ovarian cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Hillman said there are social benefits to breastfeeding for mom and baby.. She said breastfeeding is an unique and special bond that only forms between a mother and baby. It can help with the baby's cognitive development. Also, because babies are born nearsighted, breastfeeding brings them to just the right distance to see the mother's face. The quiet time during feeding creates a healthy bond between mother and child while offering the baby a sense of warmth and security. It also gives moms a sense of confidence and self-esteem.

Some people may not realize dads or partners can be involved in breastfeeding too. Hillman said the support is huge. They can help with positioning, getting snacks or water for mom, or just encouraging the new mom. She said it doesn't have to be a grand gesture, their presence could make all the difference. The more dads and partners know about breastfeeding, the more they can support their partner. They can also help by learning the baby's hunger cues so they can can bring the baby to mom for nursing sessions.

But some women have trouble breastfeeding. So Hillman offered tips on things they can do to prepare or increase their odds of success. She said a mom's support system is one of the largest determinants of her breastfeeding success. She encouraged women to attend a breastfeeding support group or breastfeeding classes to have the knowledge they may need when the time comes. She also said moms can ask their doctors or nurses questions during their prenatal visits to make sure they have correct information.

Cone Health Women's Hospital and Alamance Regional Medical Center have several classes and support groups to give expectant mothers tips and tools on breastfeeding. For more information, click the below.

