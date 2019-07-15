GREENSBORO, N.C. — The three most important things a woman should do when she finds out she is pregnant include the following:

Prenatal Care.

No drinking, no drugs, no smoking.

Eat better and take vitamins.

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, Dr. Kim Newton of the Center for Women’s Health Care at Stoney Creek joined Julie Luck and Taheshah Moise for a conversation about healthy pregnancy.

She said prenatal care is at the top of the list because that's where it all starts. She said its key to have a doctor looking at you and your baby to make sure you're both as healthy as possible. She says it's also important that the care is early and consistent because one person can look at your history and make recommendations based on you, not just on guidelines.

Dr. Newton also explained what 'eat better' means. She said the things that holds true in general, hold true in pregnancy: fresh fruits and vegetables and healthy lean proteins are a good place to start.

Dr. Newton said her number one tip for all moms is actually a two-part answer: 1) have good prenatal care and 2) have a good support system.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain profiled a new app being used at Cone Health that help moms have a better pregnancy and delivery

Cone Health App Helps Moms Deliver Healthy Babies

RELATED: 2 Your Well Being: Parkinson's Disease is Not a Death Sentence

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Keeping Cool This Summer Means Selecting Foods To Help You Stay Hydrated

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being | 'Slip, Slop, Slap,': It Could Save A Life

For more on prenatal services offered at Cone Health, click here.