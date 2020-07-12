2 Your Well-Being: A closer look at the COVID-19 vaccine

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're breaking down everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FDA could approve a COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week but we're still in a pandemic, numbers are increasing and COVID-19 will be with us for some time. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we break down everything you need to know about covid vaccines and what happens after.

Pharmacy Dr. DeAnne Brooks is the Chief Pharmacy Officer at Cone Health. She said the vaccine could be available as soon as next week for health care workers. It would then be released in phases. The general public should get it around next April.

Dr. Brooks said just because you get a vaccine, doesn't mean you don't have to wear a mask anymore. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing are still the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Dr. Brooks also said to not expect the pandemic to be over in a few months. It takes a while for everyone to get vaccinated. She expects life to get back to some kind of normalcy around the holidays next year.