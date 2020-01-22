GREENSBORO, N.C. — Palliative care is specialized medical care for people with serious illness and can be a difficult conversation to have with the ones we love and care for in their time of need. Join us on Wednesday, January 22 at 3:00 p.m. for a 2 Your Well-Being live webchat.

Zeba Anwar, MD, and Megan Mason, DNP, FNP-C, internal medicine and palliative medicine specialist, are care providers with Cone Health Palliative Care. Palliative care is specialized medical care for people with serious illness. It is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness and can be provided along with curative treatment. With expertise in a wide variety of areas including advance care planning and symptom management, Anwar and Mason provide comprehensive and compassionate care directed by you and your loved ones’ goals and aimed at improving quality of life for both the patient and family.

Click on "Comment" in the topic section of the live player below

Enter your name then press enter

Type your question and submit

You can also ask questions here: 2 Your Well-Being Live Webchat

