GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says 1 in 10 people has Asthma and without proper care, it can be serious, even deadly.

Asthma is a disease that affects your lungs. It causes repeated episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and nighttime or early morning coughing.

As with any disease, you have to manage it.

Dr. Joel Gallagher is a member of the Cone Health Medical Group and an Allergy/Immunology physician with Allergy and Asthma Center of North Carolina.

He says you have to know your triggers including heat and humidity.

If you suffer from asthma, you have to also make sure you're up-to-date on rescue inhalers. They are your emergency inhalers. They will help you 2 to 4 hours until you can see a doctor.

It's also important to be up-to-date on your controller medications. They are medications you take everyday to prevent inflammation and hopefully prevent asthma attacks.

He says biggest thing people might need is flexibility. Be willing to change your plans based on environmental conditions.

