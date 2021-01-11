2 Your Well-Being: Better sleep for a better you

In Monday's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking all about sleep.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This weekend we get an extra hour as daylight saving time ends. While many look forward to some extra sleep, others are wondering how it may impact getting a good night's rest in the days following.

Neurology and sleep medicine specialist Dr. Carmen Dohmeier is with Guilford Neurologic Associates. She said having an extra hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends is mostly beneficial. Most people are sleep-deprived and having that extra hour can help. Dr. Dohmeier adds anyone with a good inner clock will probably still wake up early. If you do wake up, give yourself an extra 15 minutes before you get up and move. Dr. Dohmeier said eventually, you will be back to a normal sleep schedule.

Dr. Dohmeier said things that can help you sleep are avoiding caffeine and alcohol because they interrupt our sleep while we're sleeping. If you're having trouble sleeping, Dr. Dohmeier said to keep your bedroom dark, no screens, and if you need it, take a low dose of melatonin.