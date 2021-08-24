2 Your Well-Being: Communication for a successful school year

Some children will open right up about their day, others may need to decompress or not want to talk about it at all.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some children will open up about their day as soon as they get home from school while others may need to decompress or not want to talk about it at all. In today's 2 Your Well-being, we're talking about communication for a successful school year.

Dr. Jenna Mendelson is a licensed clinical psychologist with LeBauer HealthCare. She said communication really depends on your child. Some will almost feel the need to talk about their day while others may need some time to decompress and process before they are ready to talk.

Dr. Mendelson said some children may have a hard time putting their thoughts or feelings into words and trying to answer open-ended questions could be overwhelming. For children who experience that, Dr. Mendelson said to start with smaller questions instead of how was your day. That could be, what did you do at recess or tell me more about your teacher. Feed them questions that will lead to more information.

So, what if your child's day did not go well? Having a bad day is normal, but there are signs something more could be going on like bullying. Dr. Mendelson said signs include if your child is angry or irritable after school or even lashing out. Also avoiding going to school, like faking sick, is a huge sign something more is going on.