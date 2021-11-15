Healthy eating and the holidays | 2 Your Well-Being

With the holidays coming quickly, we spoke to a Cone Health dietitian for tricks on how you can still eat healthy while celebrating.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The holidays are quickly approaching. As you're planning your holiday meals, don't forget to include some healthy options on the menu.

Making healthy food choices should also be something we all try to incorporate in our daily lives. We spoke with Angela Johnston, a registered dietitian with Cone Health Nutrition and Diabetes Education Services.

People can easily get sidetracked from diets and healthy eating during the holidays. Johnston said vegetables can make a big difference. If you fill your plate primarily with vegetables first, then go back for the other foods like turkey and mashed potatoes, you can eat healthier.

Overeating is easy to do on Thanksgiving. Johnston said people often avoid eating all day, which causes them to be starving by Thanksgiving dinner. That makes people eat too much.

Johnston said you should eat breakfast Thanksgiving day. She said you can skip the snacks to make sure you're still plenty hungry but not dying for food.

Healthy eating shouldn't stop after the holidays. People can often find themselves making poor choices with leftovers. Johnston suggests freezing leftovers right away. If you don't see it, you're less likely to eat it.

Cone Health offers plenty of healthy eating help. Patients can find healthy options and learn tricks to continue eating in a better way at the Dr. Miguel and Denese Brito Nutrition and Education Center. More information on the program can be found here.