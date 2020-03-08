2 Your Well-Being: Cone Health lifts some visitor restrictions

Cone Health has decided to lift some of its restrictions at area hospitals put in place due to COVID-19.

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords joined us on Monday's 2 Your Well-Being. He said leaders have entered a phase where they feel comfortable allowing one visitor for in-patient facilities. Dr. Swards said the decision is all based on safety and they waited this long to figure out how to keep everyone from staff to families as safe as possible.

Here's a look at the policy:

One visitor or support person is allowed to visit an adult patient who is not COVID-19 positive staying in a hospital. They may visit during visiting hours which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Children under 18 years of age may have both parents or legal guardians with them during their hospital stay or visit to any emergency department or urgent care.

Patients who are nearing end of life that do not test positive for COVID-19 may have up to 4 visitors present in the hospital to wait in the chapel or other visitor space. These visitors may see the patient but only 2 visitors are allowed in the patient room at a time.

Patients who are nearing end of life that do test positive for COVID-19 may have 1 visitor for up to 15 minutes. The visitor must be supervised and wear full personal protective equipment.

When it comes to patients having surgery or procedure in a hospital, one person may be with them and they will be allowed to wait in the waiting room during the procedure during visiting hours.

You are allowed to have one person come with you to the emergency room, but that person may be asked to wait outside if the hospital capacity has been reached.