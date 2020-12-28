2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 and a healthy 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're about to ring in a new year but COVID-19 is still in our community. Everyone must do their part to stay healthy and stop the spread of the coronavirus, but what does that look like in 2021?
For Monday's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about steps we should take now and throughout the coming months to stay safe for a healthy 2021.
Family medicine physician Dr. Zoe Stallings is with Primary Care at Pomona, a member of Cone Health Medical Group.
Stallings said we'll still need to practice the 3 w's in the new year: wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart.
She said we also need to think about the vaccine as another protector against the virus, not a cure. We will still need to wear a mask until enough people get vaccinated which could take several months.
When it comes to 2021 resolutions, Stallings said we should incorporate the 3 w's.
Which include, washing our hands and covering our mouths when sneeze or cough should be something that becomes ingrained in our culture.
When it comes to wearing a mask, she said there might come a time where we do not have to wear them but they should always be available.
Stallings believes it will help stop the spread of many viruses if we continue to use them when we are sick.