2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 and a healthy 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're about to ring in a new year but COVID-19 is still in our community. Everyone must do their part to stay healthy and stop the spread of the coronavirus, but what does that look like in 2021?

For Monday's 2 Your Well-Being, we're talking about steps we should take now and throughout the coming months to stay safe for a healthy 2021.

Family medicine physician Dr. Zoe Stallings is with Primary Care at Pomona, a member of Cone Health Medical Group.

Stallings said we'll still need to practice the 3 w's in the new year: wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart.

She said we also need to think about the vaccine as another protector against the virus, not a cure. We will still need to wear a mask until enough people get vaccinated which could take several months.

When it comes to 2021 resolutions, Stallings said we should incorporate the 3 w's.

Which include, washing our hands and covering our mouths when sneeze or cough should be something that becomes ingrained in our culture.

When it comes to wearing a mask, she said there might come a time where we do not have to wear them but they should always be available.