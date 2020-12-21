2 Your Well-Being: Staying safe from COVID-19 during the holidays

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at how you can still celebrate the holidays while staying safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With COVID-19 numbers increasing locally and across the nation, people need to be vigilant about following COVID-19 recommendations to stop the spread and that includes holiday celebrations. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we take a look at how you can still celebrate the holidays while staying safe.

Cone Health's infection prevention medical director Dr. Cynthia Snider said the recommendations are similar to Thanksgiving. That includes limiting get-togethers to a small gathering with people you live with. It really depends on how much risk a person is willing to take. If you do want to celebrate with extended family and friends, consider celebrating virtually or outdoors. The bigger your celebration, the bigger your chances are of being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you are traveling for the holidays, Dr. Snider recommends getting a test before you go but just because you test negative doesn't mean you are negative at the get-together. You can still get the virus while traveling. She also said you should get tested several days after you get back.