GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health officials in the U.S. are keeping a close eye on the coronavirus as they work to isolate and stop the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, March 9th, the CDC reports there are at least 164 cases in 19 states.

So far 2 cases have been confirmed in North Carolina, one patient in Wake County, the other in Chatham County. Both cases were linked to international travel and are not connected to one another.

Here are some of the latest statistics Dr. Cynthia Snider discussed on the Good Morning Show.

80% of cases are mild

The virus is hardest on those 50+ and with additional health problems

Dr. Snider says it's highly unlikely for anyone not feeling well to actually have the coronavirus. But if you have traveled internationally, to areas that have seen outbreaks, you'll want to go to the CDC website or call a doctor's office if you are sick.

In the meantime, hospitals across North Carolina, including Cone Health facilities are ready and prepared for the coronavirus.

Health officials have been working on plans since January and will keep educating staff on what COVID 19 is and how to protect themselves, visitors and other patients.

For more information, click here to head to Cone Health's website.

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Fighting the flu

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Recognizing the signs of eating disorders

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: Cone Health Women's & Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital

RELATED: 2 Your Well-Being: 'All good lives deserve a good death,' the importance of advance directives