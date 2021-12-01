2 Your Well-Being: What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out across the triad but many of you still have questions. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccines.

Pharmacy Dr. DeAnne Brooks is the Chief Pharmacy Officer at Cone Health. She said we are currently in Phase 1B group 1. That means anyone 75 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation can get the vaccine. If you fall into the groups before, you can still get a vaccine.

Cone Health started vaccinating people at their Green Valley location last week. Right now, all appointment times are booked. Dr. Brooks said they hope to move to a bigger location soon so they can book even more appointments.

Dr. Brooks said getting the vaccine is a four-step process. The first two steps are to register with the state and put health records into the Cone Health system. The third step is when you get the vaccine. Then the fourth step is being observed for at least 15 minutes after getting the vaccine just to make sure you don't have a reaction. After you leave, Cone Health asks that you monitor your reactions and record them so they can have an even better understanding of the vaccine.

There are several myths when it comes to the vaccine that Dr. Brooks said are all false.

Myth #1: Now that people are getting vaccinated, people don’t have to wear masks and social distance from one another.

Myth #2: The vaccine can give you COVID-19.

Myth #3: It affects human DNA.

Myth #4: It is not safe for people who are allergic to eggs.

Myth #5: Members of the Black and Latino communities were not involved in the vaccine trials.