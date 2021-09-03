2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 and March Madness

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we break down safe ways to enjoy March Madness while also protecting against COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament is here in Greensboro but with COVID-19, basketball gatherings need to look a little different. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we break down safe ways to enjoy March Madness while also protecting against COVID-19.

Cone Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Bruce Swords said that you shouldn't get together with friends or family you don't live with to watch any sports games. You or someone else could have COVID-19 and not know it which increases the chance of spreading the virus to other people. If you do get together with people you don't live with, Dr. Swords said you should wear a mask the entire time and if possible, quarantine afterward in case you were exposed.