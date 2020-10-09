2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 and the flu

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we are breaking down what you need to know about flu and coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not only are we still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic but it's also the start of flu season. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we are breaking down what you need to know about flu and coronavirus.

Dr. Cynthia Snider is Cone Health's infection prevention medical director. She said it's all just speculation right now on how bad this flu season is expected to be in combination with COVID-19. The worst-case scenario is that the number of cases overwhelms our hospital systems, but at the same time everything we are doing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 could also help stop the spread of the flu.

Dr. Snider said you still need to get a flu vaccine and try to get it before the end of October. Anyone over 6 months should get the flu shot and anyone over 65 should get the high dose flu shot. The recommendation is still getting just one flu shot this season.