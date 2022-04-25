2 Your Well-Being: COVID-19 now and beyond

Dr. Jay Wyatt, the Chief Medical Officer for Moses Cone Hospital, is our expert.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We’ve seen a lot of changes in the past two years with COVID-19 from new testing to more booster shots but what about the next few months? Could we see another spike?

Dr. Jay Wyatt, the Chief Medical Officer for Moses Cone Hospital, joined us for 2 Your Well-Being.

The numbers

Dr. Wyatt said COVID-19 numbers in Guilford County have all decreased over the past several weeks. However, over the last week or so numbers have slightly gone up but not in a way Dr. Wyatt said we need to worry about.

BA-2 variant

The BA-2 subvariant has been referred to as stealth omicron. Dr. Wyatt said it is very contagious but there isn't a need for concern yet. People with compromised immune systems need to be careful just like with any other variant.

Boosters

The CDC recommends certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least four months ago should get another mRNA booster. Separately and in addition, based on newly published data, adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 12 years old or older can get a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

COVID-19 breath test

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to a new COVID-19 test that can detect infections with only a sample of a patient's breath, using a device that can yield results in less than three minutes.

The agency says the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer will only be available for tests "by a qualified, trained operator under the supervision of a health care provider."

Keeping numbers low